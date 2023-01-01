Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>NO ACCIDENTS *** GS-SKY *** HATCHBACK *** AUTO *** AC *** ALLOY WHEELS *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 151,203KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****<br /><br /><br />HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br /><br /><br />ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

151,203 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY / AUTO / HATCHBACK / NO ACCIDENTS

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY / AUTO / HATCHBACK / NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

  1. 1700160997
  2. 1700160999
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
151,203KM
Used
VIN JM1BL1L72C1604758

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 151,203 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS *** GS-SKY *** HATCHBACK *** AUTO *** AC *** ALLOY WHEELS *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 151,203KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Match Canada

Used 2017 Subaru Impreza CONVENIENCE / AUTO / AC / BACKUP CAM for sale in Cambridge, ON
2017 Subaru Impreza CONVENIENCE / AUTO / AC / BACKUP CAM 112,548 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Yaris LE / REVERSE CAM / HTD SEATS / NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Cambridge, ON
2019 Toyota Yaris LE / REVERSE CAM / HTD SEATS / NO ACCIDENTS 8,743 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mazda CX-5 GT / AWD / NAV / SUNROOF / LEATHER for sale in Cambridge, ON
2019 Mazda CX-5 GT / AWD / NAV / SUNROOF / LEATHER 122,234 KM $25,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Match Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-4333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

Contact Seller
2012 Mazda MAZDA3