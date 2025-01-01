Menu
2012 Mazda 3 sedan in super shape inside and out and runs and drives like a dream. This Mazda 3 has been very well maintained and cared for and it shows. And with only 151000 kms this car has many years of service to offer. This is a perfect first car for a student heading off to school or an everyday commuter car. This car is up to the task. Hurry in before its gone.  

Vehicle is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra. 

Registered dealer 
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N Cambridge
519-242-6485

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

151,751 KM

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
GS-SKY

12260611

GS-SKY

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
151,751KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BL1V70C1586399

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 151,751 KM

2012 Mazda 3 sedan in super shape inside and out and runs and drives like a dream. This Mazda 3 has been very well maintained and cared for and it shows. And with only 151000 kms this car has many years of service to offer. This is a perfect first car for a student heading off to school or an everyday commuter car. This car is up to the task. Hurry in before it's gone.  
Vehicle is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra. 
Registered dealer Ventoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge519-242-6485

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-242-6485

