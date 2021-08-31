2012 Mazda MAZDA3

+ taxes & licensing
1567 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 1E1
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
This 4- Door Sedan Has Comfortable Seats That Will Hold You In Place And Provide A Smooth Ride. The Car Performs Flawlessly As Well As Aesthetically Designed With Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, AM/FM/CD, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, HEATED SEATS ( Driver And Passenger), Steering Wheel Audio Control, Auxiliary Output, USB, Tinted Glass...... Comes Certified. Price + HST + Lic. Fees. Carfax Report Available.
