Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

202,532 KM

Details Description Features

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cambridge Auto Source

Office: 519-650-5997 / 1-866-654-5997

Contact Seller
2012 Mazda MAZDA3

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY

Location

Cambridge Auto Source

1567 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 1E1

Office: 519-650-5997 / 1-866-654-5997

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

202,532KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7842108
  • Stock #: 649874
  • VIN: JM1BL1V72C1649874

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 202,532 KM

Vehicle Description

This 4- Door Sedan Has Comfortable Seats That Will Hold You In Place And Provide A Smooth Ride. The Car Performs Flawlessly As Well As Aesthetically Designed With Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, AM/FM/CD, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, HEATED SEATS ( Driver And Passenger), Steering Wheel Audio Control, Auxiliary Output, USB, Tinted Glass...... Comes Certified. Price + HST + Lic. Fees. Carfax Report Available. 

We Also Sell New And Used Tires. Over 4000 Tires In Stock. Sold In Sets, Pairs And Singles.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cambridge Auto Source

2018 Nissan Versa No...
 62,428 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2006 Buick Lucerne CX
 256,720 KM
$1,600 + tax & lic
2012 Kia Forte LX
 204,470 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic

Email Cambridge Auto Source

Cambridge Auto Source

Cambridge Auto Source

1567 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 1E1

Call Dealer

519-650-XXXX

(click to show)

Office: 519-650-5997 / 1-866-654-5997

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory