2012 Mazda MAZDA3

175,160 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Mall

519-650-0326

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

i Sport 4-Door

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

i Sport 4-Door

Location

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

175,160KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7910403
  • VIN: JM1BL1UF0C1666035

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 175,160 KM

Vehicle Description

* Mazda 3 * 2.0 * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * AM/FM/SXM/CD/Aux * Keyless Entry * Automatic/Manual Mode * Power Locks * Power Windows * Climate Control * Rear Child Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors * 12V DC Outlet * 16 Alloy Rims * Manual Folding Mirrors *

Eagle Auto Mall

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

