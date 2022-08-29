2012 Mazda MAZDA3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $7,290 + taxes & licensing 2 3 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9070894

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 237,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player

