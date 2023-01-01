Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Mazda MAZDA5

163,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

Contact Seller
2012 Mazda MAZDA5

2012 Mazda MAZDA5

2.5L/6 SEATS/FULLY LOADED/SAFETY INCLUDED

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mazda MAZDA5

2.5L/6 SEATS/FULLY LOADED/SAFETY INCLUDED

Location

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

  1. 1681692460
  2. 1681692460
  3. 1681692458
  4. 1681692459
  5. 1681692457
  6. 1681692459
  7. 1681692459
  8. 1681692457
  9. 1681692457
  10. 1681692458
  11. 1681692455
  12. 1681692458
  13. 1681692454
  14. 1681692450
  15. 1681692449
  16. 1681692454
  17. 1681692457
  18. 1681692456
  19. 1681692452
  20. 1681692450
  21. 1681692451
  22. 1681692452
  23. 1681692458
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
163,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9843437

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 163,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY INCLUDED - 6 PASSENGERS - CERTIFIED -

WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS 

WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

www.asprestigeautosales.com

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From A&S Prestige Auto Sales

2013 Dodge Journey C...
 142,000 KM
$10,490 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 200,000 KM
$8,490 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Focus SE 2...
 186,000 KM
$7,490 + tax & lic

Email A&S Prestige Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A&S Prestige Auto Sales

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

Call Dealer

519-267-XXXX

(click to show)

519-267-8448

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory