2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

148,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Sales

519-998-3156

2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

4MATIC 4dr GLK 350

2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

4MATIC 4dr GLK 350

Location

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

148,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10607682
  • VIN: WDCGG8HB9CF892534

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 148,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 MERCEDES GLK350 4MATIC

148000KM

3.5L V6 ENGINE

AUTOMATIC

ALL WHEEL DRIVE

POWER WINDOWS

POWER LOCKS

KEYLESS ENTRY

AMG WHEELS

 

$14995 CERTIFIED + TAX

FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT

EAGLE AUTO SALES

519-998-3156

VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO CHECK AVAILABILITY 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

