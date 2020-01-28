2012 MINI Cooper Coupe

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

TWO SETS OF TIRES ALL SEASON AND WINTER ON WHEELS - SAFETY INCLUDED - WARRANTY AVAILABLE - NO ACCIDENTS - OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE - FINANCING AVAILABLE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS - OPEN MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - www.asprestigeautosales.carpages.ca PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Spoiler

Winter Tires

Rear Spoiler

HID Headlights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Automatic Headlights

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Premium Sound System

CD Player

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats Warranty Warranty Available Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Turbocharged

HD Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.