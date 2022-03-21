2012 Mitsubishi RVR ...

$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8817512

8817512 Stock #: 885

885 VIN: JA4AJ4AU4CZ604364

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 885

Mileage 64,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.