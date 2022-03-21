Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Mitsubishi RVR

64,000 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

519-621-7711

Contact Seller
2012 Mitsubishi RVR

2012 Mitsubishi RVR

GT 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mitsubishi RVR

GT 4WD

Location

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8

519-621-7711

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

64,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8817512
  • Stock #: 885
  • VIN: JA4AJ4AU4CZ604364

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 885
  • Mileage 64,000 KM

Vehicle Description

COMING SOON, PLEASE CALL FOR MORE INFO!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Werner's Auto Sales & Service

2012 Mitsubishi RVR ...
 64,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Volkswagen Eos ...
 106,000 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2011 BMW 3 Series 32...
 89,600 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Werner's Auto Sales & Service

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-7711

Alternate Numbers
1-877-621-7117
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory