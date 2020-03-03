Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Nissan Altima

2.5 S/NO ACCIDENT/SAFETY INCLUDED

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Nissan Altima

2.5 S/NO ACCIDENT/SAFETY INCLUDED

Location

A & S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$6,290

+ taxes & licensing

  • 132,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4730232
  • VIN: 1N4AL2AP5CC102387
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

SAFETY INCLUDED - NO ACCIDENTS -

WARRANTY AVAILABLE -

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

FINANCING AVAILABLE -

WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS -

OPEN MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM -

www.asprestigeautosales.carpages.ca

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448

 

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • Trip Computer
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Keyless Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From A & S Prestige Auto Sales

2018 Polaris Super S...
 2,547 KM
$13,490 + tax & lic
2014 Fiat 500 Lounge...
 63,000 KM
$8,490 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Journey S...
 154,000 KM
$6,990 + tax & lic
A & S Prestige Auto Sales

A & S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-267-XXXX

(click to show)

519-267-8448

Send A Message