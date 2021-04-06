Menu
2012 Nissan Altima

152,728 KM

Details Description Features

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cambridge Auto Source

Office: 519-650-5997 / 1-866-654-5997

2012 Nissan Altima

2012 Nissan Altima

2.5S

2012 Nissan Altima

2.5S

Location

Cambridge Auto Source

1567 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 1E1

Office: 519-650-5997 / 1-866-654-5997

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

152,728KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6901524
  • Stock #: 521251
  • VIN: 1N4AL2AP9CN521251

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 152,728 KM

Vehicle Description

ALTIMA IS IN MOTION With Incredible Surge Of Power That Holds The Road Beautifully. Beauty Is In The Eye Of The Beholder As The Interior Is Decorated With Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Trunk, Keyless Entry, AM/FM/CD, Auxiliary Output, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control..... Comes Certified. Price + HST + Lic. Fees.

We Also Sell New And Used Tires. Over 4000 Tires In Stock. Sold In Sets, Pairs And Singles. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Keyless Start

Cambridge Auto Source

Cambridge Auto Source

1567 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 1E1

Office: 519-650-5997 / 1-866-654-5997

