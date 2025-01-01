Menu
<div>If youve got lots of people to move around or just like having the extra space, this Armada has tons of seats and room. Loaded up with all the bells and whistles including the built in rear entertainment unit this suv leaves just the driving up to you. Everything is taken care of. Armada drives and runs great and is ready for new adventures. Hurry in for a test drive before its gone.  </div><div><br></div><div>Vehicle is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes OMVIC fee and licensing are extra. </div><div><br></div><div>Registered dealer </div><div>Ventoso Motor Products</div><div>335 Dundas St N Cambridge </div><div>519-242-6485</div>

2012 Nissan Armada

251,869 KM

Details

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Nissan Armada

Platinum Edition 8-passenger

12883388

2012 Nissan Armada

Platinum Edition 8-passenger

Location

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
251,869KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AA0NC7CN615765

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 251,869 KM

Vehicle Description

If you've got lots of people to move around or just like having the extra space, this Armada has tons of seats and room. Loaded up with all the bells and whistles including the built in rear entertainment unit this suv leaves just the driving up to you. Everything is taken care of. Armada drives and runs great and is ready for new adventures. Hurry in for a test drive before it's gone.  
Vehicle is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes OMVIC fee and licensing are extra. 
Registered dealer Ventoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge 519-242-6485

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Suspension

Air Suspension

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Ventoso Motor Products

519-242-6485

2012 Nissan Armada