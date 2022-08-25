2012 Nissan Frontier...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2206401 VIN: 1N6AD0FR2CC464504

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 182,946 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Front Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Exterior Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Bed Liner Conventional Spare Tire

