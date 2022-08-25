Menu
2012 Nissan Frontier

182,946 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Cambridge Toyota

519-653-7030

2012 Nissan Frontier

2012 Nissan Frontier

SV

2012 Nissan Frontier

SV

Location

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-7030

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

182,946KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8995114
  • Stock #: 2206401
  • VIN: 1N6AD0FR2CC464504

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2206401
  • Mileage 182,946 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bed Liner
Conventional Spare Tire

Cambridge Toyota

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

