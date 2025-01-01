Menu
Have a look at this All Wheel Drive Rogue SL. This Rogue is in excellent condition inside and out and is loaded up with a ton of great features. Power moonroof, backup camera, navigation and steering wheel controls just to name a few.  This Rogue is ready and capable to handle whatever the roads have to throw at you. Come check it out before its gone.  

Rogue is priced certified and ready for the road. 
Taxes and licensing are extra.

Registered dealer
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N Cambridge
519-242-6485

2012 Nissan Rogue

217,860 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN JN8AS5MV1CW415433

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 217,860 KM

Have a look at this All Wheel Drive Rogue SL. This Rogue is in excellent condition inside and out and is loaded up with a ton of great features. Power moonroof, backup camera, navigation and steering wheel controls just to name a few.  This Rogue is ready and capable to handle whatever the roads have to throw at you. Come check it out before it's gone.  
Rogue is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Registered dealerVentoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge519-242-6485

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
