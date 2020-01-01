2012 Nissan Versa

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

If you appreciate fuel mileage this little hatchback is right up your alley. With all the creature comforts you want in a driving experience, this car will get you where you’re going in comfort and for less than most other vehicles. Great for a delivery vehicle or just an every day driver. Come pick this one up as it won’t last long at this price. Car is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.

Registered dealer

Ventoso Motor Products

362 Dundas St N. Cambridge

519-242-6485

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Cargo shade Convenience Keyless Entry

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Remote Trunk Release

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Folding Rear Seat

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat Exterior Steel Wheels Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.