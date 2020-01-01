Menu
2012 Nissan Versa

S

2012 Nissan Versa

S

Ventoso Motor Products

362 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

$6,345

+ taxes & licensing

  • 116,300KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4453671
  • VIN: 3N1BC1CP1CL358846
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

If you appreciate fuel mileage this little hatchback is right up your alley. With all the creature comforts you want in a driving experience, this car will get you where you’re going in comfort and for less than most other vehicles. Great for a delivery vehicle or just an every day driver. Come pick this one up as it won’t last long at this price. Car is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Registered dealer
Ventoso Motor Products
362 Dundas St N. Cambridge
519-242-6485
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

362 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

