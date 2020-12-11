Menu
2012 Nissan Versa

194,000 KM

Details

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Sales

519-998-3156

Location

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

+ taxes & licensing

194,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 6353744

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 194,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 NISSAN VERSA

194000KM

1.8L 4CYL ENGINE

AUTOMATIC

KEYLESS ENTRY

POWER WINDOWS

POWER LOCKS

POWER MIRRORS

RADIO WITH AUX

IPOD CONNECT

 

$5995 CERTIFIED + TAX

 

EAGLE AUTO SALES

519-998-3156

WWW.EAGLEAUTOSALES.CA

 

VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
CD Player

Eagle Auto Sales

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

