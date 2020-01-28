2012 RAM 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Engine: 8 Cylinder Engine 5.7L/345

L/100Km City: 15.8

L/100Km Hwy: 10.8

Mechanical Equipment 121 litre fuel tank

160-amp alternator

3.55 rear axle ratio

5' 7" cargo box

5.7L V8 Hemi multi-displacement engine

730-amp maintenance-free battery

7-pin wiring harness

Dual rear exhaust

Electronic shift-on-demand transfer case

Electronically controlled throttle Interior Equipment 2nd row in floor storage bins

60/40 fold flat rear bench seat

Ash tray lamp

Assist handles

Auto-dimming rearview mirror

Automatic air conditioning w/dual zone temp controls

Carpeted floor covering

Floor tunnel insulation

Floor-mounted auto shift lever

Full length premium floor console Exterior Equipment 20" steel spare wheel

Accent-colour fender flares

Auto quad beam halogen headlamps

Body-colour door handles w/chrome accents

Body-colour upper front fascia

Bright/bright grille

Cargo lamp

Fog lamps

Front bumper sight shields

Front license plate bracket Safety Equipment Driver/front passenger multistage airbags

Dual note horn

Electronic stability control

Front seat side-impact airbags

Front/rear side curtain airbags

Height-adjustable front shoulder belts

Parksense rear park assist system

ParkView rear back-up camera

Tire pressure monitoring display Entertainment Equipment (9) amplified speakers w/subwoofer

Fixed long mast antenna

Memory for audio settings

SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: 1-year radio service Factory Options 5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE



Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear Parking Aid

Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Tow Hooks

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Remote Engine Start

Mirror Memory

Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Premium Sound System

CD Player

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats

Seat Memory

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Heated Front Seat(s)

Cooled Front Seat(s) Windows Sliding Rear Window Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Woodgrain Interior Trim Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor

Running Boards/Side Steps Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Navigation System

Bed Liner

Back-Up Camera

Adjustable Pedals

Wheel Locks

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Power Folding Mirrors

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage

Heated Rear Seat(s)

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

