2012 RAM 1500

491 Dundas St North, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R6
519-572-5906
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
FINANCING!!! THIS TRUCK COMES CERTIFIED AND INCLUDES THE SAFETY IN THE PRICE.HST EXTRA.CALL/TEXT ALI 519 572 5906
- Engine: 8 Cylinder Engine 5.7L/345
- L/100Km City: 15.8
- L/100Km Hwy: 10.8
Mechanical Equipment
Interior Equipment
- 121 litre fuel tank
- 160-amp alternator
- 3.55 rear axle ratio
- 5' 7" cargo box
- 5.7L V8 Hemi multi-displacement engine
- 730-amp maintenance-free battery
- 7-pin wiring harness
- Dual rear exhaust
- Electronic shift-on-demand transfer case
- Electronically controlled throttle
Exterior Equipment
- 2nd row in floor storage bins
- 60/40 fold flat rear bench seat
- Ash tray lamp
- Assist handles
- Auto-dimming rearview mirror
- Automatic air conditioning w/dual zone temp controls
- Carpeted floor covering
- Floor tunnel insulation
- Floor-mounted auto shift lever
- Full length premium floor console
Safety Equipment
- 20" steel spare wheel
- Accent-colour fender flares
- Auto quad beam halogen headlamps
- Body-colour door handles w/chrome accents
- Body-colour upper front fascia
- Bright/bright grille
- Cargo lamp
- Fog lamps
- Front bumper sight shields
- Front license plate bracket
Entertainment Equipment
- Driver/front passenger multistage airbags
- Dual note horn
- Electronic stability control
- Front seat side-impact airbags
- Front/rear side curtain airbags
- Height-adjustable front shoulder belts
- Parksense rear park assist system
- ParkView rear back-up camera
- Tire pressure monitoring display
- (9) amplified speakers w/subwoofer
- Fixed long mast antenna
- Memory for audio settings
- SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: 1-year radio service
Factory Options
- 5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE
