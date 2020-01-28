Menu
2012 RAM 1500

LARAMIE LONGHORN

2012 RAM 1500

LARAMIE LONGHORN

Location

Speedwrench Auto

491 Dundas St North, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R6

519-572-5906

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 232,730KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4620798
  • VIN: 1C6RD7PTC1S175863
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Brown
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

FINANCING!!! THIS TRUCK COMES CERTIFIED AND INCLUDES THE SAFETY IN THE PRICE.HST EXTRA.CALL/TEXT ALI 519 572 5906

  • Engine: 8 Cylinder Engine 5.7L/345
  • L/100Km City: 15.8
  • L/100Km Hwy: 10.8


Mechanical Equipment
  • 121 litre fuel tank
  • 160-amp alternator
  • 3.55 rear axle ratio
  • 5' 7" cargo box
  • 5.7L V8 Hemi multi-displacement engine
  • 730-amp maintenance-free battery
  • 7-pin wiring harness
  • Dual rear exhaust
  • Electronic shift-on-demand transfer case
  • Electronically controlled throttle
Interior Equipment
  • 2nd row in floor storage bins
  • 60/40 fold flat rear bench seat
  • Ash tray lamp
  • Assist handles
  • Auto-dimming rearview mirror
  • Automatic air conditioning w/dual zone temp controls
  • Carpeted floor covering
  • Floor tunnel insulation
  • Floor-mounted auto shift lever
  • Full length premium floor console
Exterior Equipment
  • 20" steel spare wheel
  • Accent-colour fender flares
  • Auto quad beam halogen headlamps
  • Body-colour door handles w/chrome accents
  • Body-colour upper front fascia
  • Bright/bright grille
  • Cargo lamp
  • Fog lamps
  • Front bumper sight shields
  • Front license plate bracket
Safety Equipment
  • Driver/front passenger multistage airbags
  • Dual note horn
  • Electronic stability control
  • Front seat side-impact airbags
  • Front/rear side curtain airbags
  • Height-adjustable front shoulder belts
  • Parksense rear park assist system
  • ParkView rear back-up camera
  • Tire pressure monitoring display
Entertainment Equipment
  • (9) amplified speakers w/subwoofer
  • Fixed long mast antenna
  • Memory for audio settings
  • SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: 1-year radio service

Factory Options

  • 5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE


Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Windows
  • Sliding Rear Window
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Running Boards/Side Steps
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Bed Liner
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Wheel Locks
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Speedwrench Auto

Speedwrench Auto

491 Dundas St North, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R6

