2012 RAM 3500

120,562 KM

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Special Interest Automobiles

519-622-4955

2012 RAM 3500

2012 RAM 3500

Laramie NAVIGATION !! WORK BOX !! HEATED LEATHER SEATS !! WESTERN BLADE !!!

2012 RAM 3500

Laramie NAVIGATION !! WORK BOX !! HEATED LEATHER SEATS !! WESTERN BLADE !!!

Special Interest Automobiles

75 Water St South, Cambridge, ON N1R 3C9

519-622-4955

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

120,562KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6085485
  VIN: 3C63D3EL9CG208102

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 120,562 KM

Vehicle Description

Just came in ready for winter hd 3500 with western blade , truck is very clean and been oil sprayed , truck is certified and ready to work or play !! local vehicle trade in !! clean car fax no accidents !!
please call to view and arrange a road test . 519 622 4955

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Navigation System
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Special Interest Automobiles

Special Interest Automobiles

75 Water St South, Cambridge, ON N1R 3C9

519-622-4955

