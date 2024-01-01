Menu
<p>IQ *** REVERSE CAMERA *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 115075KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****<br /><br /><br />HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br /><br /><br />ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2012 Scion iQ

115,075 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
2012 Scion iQ

IQ / AUTO / REVERSE CAM / ALLOY WHEELS

2012 Scion iQ

IQ / AUTO / REVERSE CAM / ALLOY WHEELS

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
115,075KM
VIN JTNJJXB05CJ017314

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 115,075 KM

Vehicle Description

IQ *** REVERSE CAMERA *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 115075KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
519-621-4333

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2012 Scion iQ