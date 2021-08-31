2012 Scion iQ

Sale $7,300 + taxes & licensing 1 7 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7725418

7725418 Stock #: 21N7254

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Hatchback

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 21N7254

Mileage 171,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Steel Wheels Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Interior Air Conditioning Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Rear Bench Seat Additional Features Wheel Covers Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.