$7,495+ tax & licensing
$7,495
+ taxes & licensing
Eagle Auto Sales
519-998-3156
2012 Scion tC
2DR MAN
Location
Eagle Auto Sales
165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6
519-998-3156
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
238,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10102554
- VIN: JTKJF5C73C3036642
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 238,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 SCION TC
238000KM
2.5L 4CYL
6SPEED MANUAL
A/C - BLOW COLD
POWER SUNROOF
POWER WINDOWS
KEYLESS ENTRY
2 KEYS
FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT
VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO CHECK AVAILABILITY
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
