Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Scion tC

238,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Sales

519-998-3156

Contact Seller
2012 Scion tC

2012 Scion tC

2DR MAN

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Scion tC

2DR MAN

Location

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

  1. 1687532550
  2. 1687532565
  3. 1687532576
  4. 1687532588
  5. 1687532601
  6. 1687532608
  7. 1687532623
  8. 1687532638
  9. 1687532646
  10. 1687532651
  11. 1687532657
  12. 1687532664
  13. 1687532670
  14. 1687532676
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
238,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10102554
  • VIN: JTKJF5C73C3036642

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 238,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 SCION TC

238000KM

2.5L 4CYL 

6SPEED MANUAL

A/C - BLOW COLD

POWER SUNROOF

POWER WINDOWS

KEYLESS ENTRY

2 KEYS

 

$7495 CERTIFIED + TAX  

FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT

EAGLE AUTO SALES

519-998-3156

VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO CHECK AVAILABILITY 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eagle Auto Sales

2012 Scion tC 2DR MAN
 238,000 KM
$7,495 + tax & lic
2019 Sea-Doo GTI GTI...
 56 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2009 Mitsubishi Lanc...
 168,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email Eagle Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eagle Auto Sales

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

Call Dealer

519-998-XXXX

(click to show)

519-998-3156

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory