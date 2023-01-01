$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2012 Subaru Impreza
Premium Plus 5-Door+s/R
Location
Eagle Auto Mall
408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3
519-650-0326
160,460KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JF1GPAD66CG217018
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
Vehicle Description
AWD * 5 Speed Manual * Sunroof * AM/FM/USB/Aux/Bluetooth * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Traction Control * Power Locks * Power Windows * Power Mirrors * Heated Cloth Seats * 12V DC Outlet * Alloy Rims * Fog Lights * Rear Wiper * Winter Tires On Rims *
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
All Wheel Drive
