Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Subaru Outback

154,460 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

Contact Seller
2012 Subaru Outback

2012 Subaru Outback

2.5i w/ LIMITED & NAV PKG / HTD SEATS / ONE OWNER

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Subaru Outback

2.5i w/ LIMITED & NAV PKG / HTD SEATS / ONE OWNER

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
154,460KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10219764
  • VIN: 4S4BRGMC5C3273977

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 154,460 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER *** 2.5i w/ LIMITED & NAV PACKAGE *** HEATED SEATS *** NAVIGATION *** SUNROOF *** LEATHER SEATS *** POWER GROUP *** AUTO *** AC *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 154,460KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Match Canada

2012 Subaru Outback ...
 154,460 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Accent ...
 61,200 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2021 Infiniti QX50 L...
 9,626 KM
$41,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Match Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-4333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory