Menu
Account
Sign In
$6,490

+ taxes & licensing

A & S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

Contact Seller
2012 Suzuki Boulevard

2012 Suzuki Boulevard

C50 SPECIAL EDITION- ZERO KILOMETRES - NEW

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Suzuki Boulevard

C50 SPECIAL EDITION- ZERO KILOMETRES - NEW

Location

A & S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$6,490

+ taxes & licensing

  • CALL
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5050584
  • VIN: JS1VS55A6C2100153
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Cruiser / Chopper
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
2-cylinder
Passengers
2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

FINANCING AND  WARRANTY AVAILABLE -

BRANS NEW - ZERO KILOMETRES -

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS -

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE, WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT FOR SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY, WE APPRECIATE YOUR HELP. PLEASE CONTACT US AT 519-267-8448. 

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM -

www.asprestigeautosales.carpages.ca

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448

Engine

Type: Liquid-cooled, transverse 45-degree V-twin
Displacement: 805cc
Bore x Stroke: 83.0 x 74.4mm
Compression Ratio: 9.4:1
Valve Train: SOHC, 4 valves per cyl.
Valve Adj. Interval: 7,500 miles
Fuel Delivery: EFI w/ 34mm throttle bodies x 2
Lubrication System: Wet sump, 3.2-qt. cap.
Transmission: 5-speed, cable-actuated wet clutch
Final Drive: Shaft

Fuel Capacity: 4.1 gals., warning light on last 1.0 gal.

Electrical

Ignition: Electronic transistorized
Charging Output: 375 watts max.
Battery: 12V 10AH

Chassis

Frame: Tubular-steel double cradle w/ steel swingarmWheelbase: 65.2 in.
Rake/Trail: 33 degrees/5.5 in.
Seat Height: 27.6 in.
Suspension, Front: 41mm stanchions, no adj., 5.5-in. travel
Rear: Link-type single shock, adj. for spring preload, 4.1-in. travel
Brakes, Front: Single disc w/ 2-piston pin-slide caliper
Rear: Drum Wheels, Front: Cast, 3.00 x 16 in.
Rear: Cast, 4.00 x 15 in.
Tires, Front: 130/90-16
Rear: 170/80-15
Wet Weight: 608 lbs.
Load Capacity: 472 lbs.
GVWR: 1,080 lbs.

Warranty
  • Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From A & S Prestige Auto Sales

1970 Ford Cobra TORI...
 0 KM
$37,990 + tax & lic
1925 Ford Model T Sp...
 17,622 KM
$17,490 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 Limite...
 86,000 KM
$34,990 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

A & S Prestige Auto Sales

A & S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

Call Dealer

519-267-XXXX

(click to show)

519-267-8448

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory