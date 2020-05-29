2012 Suzuki Boulevard

+ taxes & licensing
512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Engine
Type: Liquid-cooled, transverse 45-degree V-twin
Displacement: 805cc
Bore x Stroke: 83.0 x 74.4mm
Compression Ratio: 9.4:1
Valve Train: SOHC, 4 valves per cyl.
Valve Adj. Interval: 7,500 miles
Fuel Delivery: EFI w/ 34mm throttle bodies x 2
Lubrication System: Wet sump, 3.2-qt. cap.
Transmission: 5-speed, cable-actuated wet clutch
Final Drive: Shaft
Fuel Capacity: 4.1 gals., warning light on last 1.0 gal.
Electrical
Ignition: Electronic transistorized
Charging Output: 375 watts max.
Battery: 12V 10AH
Chassis
Frame: Tubular-steel double cradle w/ steel swingarmWheelbase: 65.2 in.
Rake/Trail: 33 degrees/5.5 in.
Seat Height: 27.6 in.
Suspension, Front: 41mm stanchions, no adj., 5.5-in. travel
Rear: Link-type single shock, adj. for spring preload, 4.1-in. travel
Brakes, Front: Single disc w/ 2-piston pin-slide caliper
Rear: Drum Wheels, Front: Cast, 3.00 x 16 in.
Rear: Cast, 4.00 x 15 in.
Tires, Front: 130/90-16
Rear: 170/80-15
Wet Weight: 608 lbs.
Load Capacity: 472 lbs.
GVWR: 1,080 lbs.
