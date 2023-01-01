Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Toyota Corolla

83,298 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Mall

519-650-0326

Contact Seller
2012 Toyota Corolla

2012 Toyota Corolla

Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * AM/FM/Bluetooth/Aux * Keyless Entry * Traction Control * Power Locks * Power Windows * Power Locks * Cloth

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Toyota Corolla

Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * AM/FM/Bluetooth/Aux * Keyless Entry * Traction Control * Power Locks * Power Windows * Power Locks * Cloth

Location

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

  1. 9710029
  2. 9710029
  3. 9710029
  4. 9710029
  5. 9710029
  6. 9710029
  7. 9710029
  8. 9710029
  9. 9710029
  10. 9710029
  11. 9710029
  12. 9710029
  13. 9710029
  14. 9710029
  15. 9710029
  16. 9710029
  17. 9710029
  18. 9710029
  19. 9710029
  20. 9710029
  21. 9710029
  22. 9710029
  23. 9710029
  24. 9710029
  25. 9710029
  26. 9710029
  27. 9710029
  28. 9710029
  29. 9710029
  30. 9710029
Contact Seller

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
83,298KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9710029
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EE8CC885499

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 83,298 KM

Vehicle Description

Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * AM/FM/Bluetooth/Aux * Keyless Entry * Traction Control * Power Locks * Power Windows * Power Locks * Cloth Seats * Rear Child Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors *

No Added FEES, Cheapest Warranty Options and Lowest payment opions on approved credit!
***************************************************************************************
Bad Credit Car Loans & Financing Available, No Credit Auto Loans, bankruptcy, Uber driver, Skip the dishes driver, 9 digit SIN number, financing for all credit types.
***************************************************************************************
Low interest rates available for good credit ratings.
***************************************************************************************
Apply Online, Auto Financing Available for Cambridge, Toronto, Mississauga, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, Brantford and Guelph
***************************************************************************************
Ask About your Warranty options at a discount 
***************************************************************************************
Apply now at www.eagleautomall.ca
*************************************************************************************** 
 *All prices exclude HST, Licensing
*At times, a down payment may be required for financing however we will do best to achieve a $0 down loan.
*All payments shown are based on a 6.96% rate of borrowing over qualified terms based on the lender, with HST included.
Example: The cost of borrowing on a vehicle at a purchase price of $10,000, at 6.96% rate of borrowing over a 60 month term is $2,099.75 and payment would be $51.80 weekly. Rates are subject to change without notice. Payments are available on approved credit.
***************************************************************************************
Disclaimer Information: Please confirm accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes and licenses are not included in the listing price. Rates are subject to change without notice. Payments are available on approved credit. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eagle Auto Mall

2012 Chevrolet Cruze...
 158,979 KM
$6,495 + tax & lic
2012 BMW X1 X-Drive ...
 173,646 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Corolla ...
 83,298 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic

Email Eagle Auto Mall

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eagle Auto Mall

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

Call Dealer

519-650-XXXX

(click to show)

519-650-0326

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory