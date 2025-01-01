$12,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2012 Toyota Prius v
Location
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
519-242-6485
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
215,651KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTDZN3EU1C3081065
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 215,651 KM
Vehicle Description
If fuel mileage is one of your top concerns, it's time you had a look at a hybrid Toyota Prius V. This fuel sipping hybrid is loaded up with features like dual moon roofs, leather seats, Bluetooth and heated seats just to name a few. Come take a ride in this fuel sipping hatchback and you will be converted. Anyone that has one of these wants another one. This car won't last long at this price. Hurry in before it's gone.
Prius is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Prius is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
