If fuel mileage is one of your top concerns, its time you had a look at a hybrid Toyota Prius V. This fuel sipping hybrid is loaded up with features like dual moon roofs, leather seats, Bluetooth and heated seats  just to name a few.  Come take a ride in this fuel sipping hatchback and you will be converted. Anyone that has one of these wants another one. This car wont last long at this price.  Hurry in before its gone. 

Prius is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra. 

Registered dealer 
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N Cambridge
519-242-6485

2012 Toyota Prius v

215,651 KM

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing
Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

215,651KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 215,651 KM

Vehicle Description

If fuel mileage is one of your top concerns, it's time you had a look at a hybrid Toyota Prius V. This fuel sipping hybrid is loaded up with features like dual moon roofs, leather seats, Bluetooth and heated seats  just to name a few.  Come take a ride in this fuel sipping hatchback and you will be converted. Anyone that has one of these wants another one. This car won't last long at this price.  Hurry in before it's gone. 
Prius is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra. 
Registered dealer Ventoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge519-242-6485

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

