$17,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Toyota Sienna
FWD 7-Passenger V6
Location
Werner's Auto Sales & Service
78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8
519-621-7711
Used
145,184KM
VIN 5tdzk3dcxcs222375
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 145,184 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Exterior
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Werner's Auto Sales & Service
78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8
