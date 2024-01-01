$19,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2012 Toyota Tacoma
sport
2012 Toyota Tacoma
sport
Location
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
519-242-6485
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
278,000KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5TFMU4FN1CX008927
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 278,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Have a look at the condition of this Tacoma. Previous owner took meticulous care of this truck and it shows. If you've been searching for one of these nows your chance to own one for less without sacrificing quality. This truck looks great with the hood scoop leading the way. Hurry in for a test drive before it's gone. These trucks never last long and especially at this price. See you soon
Truck is price certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Registered dealerVentoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge519-242-6485
Truck is price certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Registered dealerVentoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge519-242-6485
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Ventoso Motor Products
2016 Mazda MAZDA3 GX 201,494 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Prius 226,000 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 OUTDOORSMAN 166,700 KM SOLD
Email Ventoso Motor Products
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-242-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
Ventoso Motor Products
519-242-6485
2012 Toyota Tacoma