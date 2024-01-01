2012 Toyota Tacoma

Menu
<div>Have a look at the condition of this Tacoma. Previous owner took meticulous care of this truck and it shows. If youve been searching for one of these nows your chance to own one for less without sacrificing quality. This truck looks great with the hood scoop leading the way. Hurry in for a test drive before its gone. These trucks never last long and especially at this price. See you soon</div><div><br></div><div>Truck is price certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra. </div><div><br></div><div>Registered dealer</div><div>Ventoso Motor Products</div><div>335 Dundas St N Cambridge</div><div>519-242-6485</div>

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 278,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Have a look at the condition of this Tacoma. Previous owner took meticulous care of this truck and it shows. If you've been searching for one of these nows your chance to own one for less without sacrificing quality. This truck looks great with the hood scoop leading the way. Hurry in for a test drive before it's gone. These trucks never last long and especially at this price. See you soon
Truck is price certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra. 
Registered dealerVentoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge519-242-6485

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2012 Toyota Tacoma