Groh Motors Ltd.
519-653-3112
2012 Toyota Tacoma
4WD Access Cab I4 Auto
Groh Motors Ltd.
678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6
519-653-3112
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
119,752KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9006490
- Stock #: 012702
- VIN: 5TFUX4EN7CX012702
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey -
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 119,752 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner Low kilometers
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
