Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Toyota Tacoma

119,752 KM

Details Description Features

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Groh Motors Ltd.

519-653-3112

Contact Seller
2012 Toyota Tacoma

2012 Toyota Tacoma

4WD Access Cab I4 Auto

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Toyota Tacoma

4WD Access Cab I4 Auto

Location

Groh Motors Ltd.

678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6

519-653-3112

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

119,752KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9006490
  • Stock #: 012702
  • VIN: 5TFUX4EN7CX012702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey -
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 119,752 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner Low kilometers

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Groh Motors Ltd.

2013 Hyundai Veloste...
 159,543 KM
$9,900 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Tacoma 4...
 125,330 KM
$32,800 + tax & lic
2011 Toyota Tacoma 4...
 227,218 KM
$17,900 + tax & lic

Email Groh Motors Ltd.

Groh Motors Ltd.

Groh Motors Ltd.

678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6

Call Dealer

519-653-XXXX

(click to show)

519-653-3112

Alternate Numbers
519-240-9554
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory