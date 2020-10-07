Menu
2012 Volkswagen Golf

190,000 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Anew Auto Sales

519-721-4350

R TURBO

R TURBO

Location

Anew Auto Sales

206 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H3

519-721-4350

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

190,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6059544

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 VOLKSWAGON GOLF R

JUST REBUILT THE ENGINE NEW TIMING BELT, NEW WATERPUMP , NEW HEAD GASKET, NEW CAM TO CAM CHAIN, NEW INTAKE AND EXHAUST VALVES AND MORE

RUNS LIKE NEW 

CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS 

2.0 TURBO CHARGED ALL WHEEL DRIVE 6 SPEED MANUAL

FINANCING AVAILABLE APPLY ONLINE AT http://anewautosales.com/financing/

 

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE, WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT FOR SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY, WE APPRECIATE YOUR BUSINESS PLEASE EMAIL ANEWAUTOSALES@GMAIL.COM OR CALL 5197214350

 

WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD

 

PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

 

EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES ARE AVAILABLE

 

CARPROOF VERIFIED AVAILABLE AT THE DEALERSHIP

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES!!!! WE SAY YES WHEN OTHERS SAY NO !!! O.A.C.

 

PLEASE CALL 519-721-4350 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VISIT OUR SHOWROOM

 

Serving the Mississauga, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, London, Kitchener, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Guelph, Toronto, Oakville, Cambridge Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Georgetown, Barrie, and Greater Toronto Area.

 

Anew Auto Sales

Located at 206 Hespeler Road, Cambridge, ON, N1R 3H3

Monday to Thursday 10 am to 7pm

Friday to Saturday 10am to 5pm Sunday. Closed

 

Call us Now 519-721-4350 or 905-462-7234

 

Price + HST + Licensing

 

Interested? We’re here to serve you. To call, email, or see more of our dealership’s vehicles on Kijiji, please see "Poster Contact Information" on the right side of this page

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Push Button Start
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
GPS Navigation
SiriusXM Radio

Anew Auto Sales

Anew Auto Sales

206 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H3

