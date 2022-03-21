2012 Volkswagen Golf

$12,800 + taxes & licensing 2 0 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8690753

8690753 Stock #: 22N7787

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Hatchback

Transmission Manual / Standard

Stock # 22N7787

Mileage 205,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Front Reading Lamps Engine Immobilizer Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort Climate Control Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Wheel Locks Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

