2012 Volkswagen Golf

131,706 KM

$5,500

+ tax & licensing
TREADLINE / AUTO / AC / NO ACCIDENTS

Location

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

131,706KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9225430
  • VIN: wvwda7aj4cw188957

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 131,706 KM

Vehicle Description

*** NO ACCIDETNS *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** NO LIGHTS ON THE DASH *** LOCAL TRADE *** SOLD AS IS ***                                                                                                                                                                                                                                     

 

*** PLEASE READ *** *** MUST BOOK AN APPOINTMENT WITH ZACK *** WE DON'T TAKE WALK INS ON AS IS CARS*** WE DONT KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFETY, WE DONT HAVE A SHOP *** *** PRICE IS FRIM *** *** OMVIC REQUIRES ALL DEALERS SELLING AS IS CARS TO PUT THIS STATEMENT *** This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

