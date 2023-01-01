Menu
2012 Volkswagen Golf

90,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,490

+ tax & licensing
$11,490

+ taxes & licensing

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

2012 Volkswagen Golf

2012 Volkswagen Golf

2.5L/LOW KILOMETERS/AUTOMATIC/CERTIFIED

2012 Volkswagen Golf

2.5L/LOW KILOMETERS/AUTOMATIC/CERTIFIED

Location

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$11,490

+ taxes & licensing

90,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9576091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 90,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY INCLUDED - FULLY LOADED - POWER LOCKS - POWER WINDOWS - POWER MIRRORS - HEATED SEATS -

WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS 

WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

www.asprestigeautosales.com

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Warranty Available
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

