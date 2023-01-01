2012 Volkswagen Jetta

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $8,490 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10630791

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 157,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Exterior Fog Lights Winter Tires Steel Wheels Power Options Power Windows Power Trunk Interior Air Conditioning Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Heated Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Power Outlet Additional Features Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.