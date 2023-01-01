Menu
2012 Volkswagen Jetta

157,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,490

+ tax & licensing
A&S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

2.0L Trendline+/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED

Location

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$8,490

+ taxes & licensing

157,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10630791

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 157,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY INCLUDED - PROMO WINTER TIRES ON WHEELS INCLUDED - POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS - NO ACCIDENTS - 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS 

WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

www.asprestigeautosales.com

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Winter Tires
Steel Wheels

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Trunk

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

