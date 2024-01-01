2012 Volkswagen Jetta

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=margin: 0px; padding: 10px; border: 0px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;><span style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 15px;><strong>SAFETY INCLUDED - PROMO WINTER TIRES ON WHEELS INCLUDED - HEATED SEATS - POWER WINDOWS, MIRRORS, LOCKS, TRUNK - SUNROOF - KEYLESS ENTRY - BLUETOOTH - CRUISE CONTROL - ONE OWNER -</strong></span></span></p><p style=margin: 0px; padding: 10px; border: 0px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;><span style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 15px;><strong>WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS </strong></span></span></p><p style=margin: 0px; padding: 10px; border: 0px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 15px;><strong>WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT - </strong></span></span><span style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 15px;><strong>TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -</strong></span></span></span></p><p style=margin: 0px; padding: 10px; border: 0px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;><span style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 15px;><strong>MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -</strong></span></span></p><p style=margin: 0px; padding: 10px; border: 0px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;><span style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 15px;><strong>SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -</strong></span></span></p><p style=margin: 0px; padding: 10px; border: 0px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;><span style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 15px;><strong>OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -</strong></span></span></p><p style=margin: 0px; padding: 10px; border: 0px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;><span style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 15px;><strong>www.asprestigeautosales.com</strong></span></span></p><p style=margin: 0px; padding: 10px; border: 0px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;><span style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 15px;><strong>PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.</strong></span></span></p>

2012 Volkswagen Jetta

171,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline 2.5L Auto/ONE OWNER/SUNROOF/CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline 2.5L Auto/ONE OWNER/SUNROOF/CERTIFIED

Location

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

  1. 1705968707
  2. 1705968706
  3. 1705968708
  4. 1705968708
  5. 1705968694
  6. 1705968706
  7. 1705968709
  8. 1705968708
  9. 1705968708
  10. 1705968702
  11. 1705968706
  12. 1705968702
  13. 1705968704
  14. 1705968700
  15. 1705968702
  16. 1705968699
  17. 1705968705
  18. 1705968696
  19. 1705968704
  20. 1705968707
  21. 1705968710
  22. 1705968707
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
171,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 171,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY INCLUDED - PROMO WINTER TIRES ON WHEELS INCLUDED - HEATED SEATS - POWER WINDOWS, MIRRORS, LOCKS, TRUNK - SUNROOF - KEYLESS ENTRY - BLUETOOTH - CRUISE CONTROL - ONE OWNER -

WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS 

WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

www.asprestigeautosales.com

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From A&S Prestige Auto Sales

Used 2020 RAM 1500 Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab 3L TURBO DIESEL ECODIESEL for sale in Cambridge, ON
2020 RAM 1500 Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab 3L TURBO DIESEL ECODIESEL 31,000 KM $59,990 + tax & lic
Used 1955 Chevrolet 3100 Pickup Apache/BEAUTIFUL RESTORED TRUCK/CERTIFIED for sale in Cambridge, ON
1955 Chevrolet 3100 Pickup Apache/BEAUTIFUL RESTORED TRUCK/CERTIFIED 10,000 KM $44,990 + tax & lic
Used 1968 Land Rover Defender SERIES 2A ORIGINAL RESTORED for sale in Cambridge, ON
1968 Land Rover Defender SERIES 2A ORIGINAL RESTORED 50 KM $34,990 + tax & lic

Email A&S Prestige Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A&S Prestige Auto Sales

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

Call Dealer

519-267-XXXX

(click to show)

519-267-8448

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,490

+ taxes & licensing

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

Contact Seller
2012 Volkswagen Jetta