Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Volkswagen Jetta

TDI 2L Highline/DIESEL/NO ACCIDENT

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Volkswagen Jetta

TDI 2L Highline/DIESEL/NO ACCIDENT

Location

A & S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$4,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 356,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4605804
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

SAFETY INCLUDED - WARRANTY AVAILABLE -
NO ACCIDENT -
OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -
FINANCING AVAILABLE -
WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS -
OPEN MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM -
SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM -
www.asprestigeautosales.carpages.ca
PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Aluminum Wheels
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From A & S Prestige Auto Sales

2012 MINI Cooper Cou...
 109,000 KM
$9,990 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Sonic...
 226,000 KM
$4,290 + tax & lic
2015 Ducati Hypermot...
 3,900 KM
$11,490 + tax & lic
A & S Prestige Auto Sales

A & S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-267-XXXX

(click to show)

519-267-8448

Send A Message