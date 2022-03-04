Menu
2013 Acura RDX

140,737 KM

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
Ventoso Motor Products

519-242-6485

Tech Pkg

Tech Pkg

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

140,737KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8556080
  • VIN: 5J8TB4H5XDL800891

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Light Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,737 KM

Vehicle Description

RDX AWD Tech Package. WOW!!  Beautifull loaded RDX with all the premium features you need to make your drive a joy. Steering wheel controls, heated power seats, two driver preset seat memory, backup cam, navigation and much more. This suv is in beautifull condition and shows pride of ownership. If you're looking for the best suv on the market in this price range, you need to come check this one out. You won't be disappointed. 

Vehicle is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.


 


Registered dealer


 


Ventoso Motor Products


 


335 Dundas St. N Cambridge


 


519-242-6485


Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Trailer Hitch
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
GPS Navigation
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Push Button Start
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

