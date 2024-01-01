Menu
2.0T Quattro Tiptronic * Sunroof * Leather * Michelin Tires * Dual Exhaust * Keyless Entry * Audio Infotainment System * Power Windows/Side View Mirrors/Locks * Power Driver Seat/Lumbar Adjustment * Power Trunk * Cruise Control * Steering Controls *  Voice Recognition * Heated Mirrors * Remote Push To Start * Traction/Stability Control * Electronic Emergency Brake * Sport Mode * Automatic/Tiptronic Transmission * Digital Infotainment Display System * Heated Seats * CD/Bluetooth * AM/FM/SXM/IPOD * Valet Mode * Turn Signal Indicator Side View Mirrors * 17" Alloy Wheels *

2013 Audi A4

147,706 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Audi A4

2.0T Quattro Tiptronic * Sunroof * Leather * Michelin Tires * Dual Exhaust * Keyless Entry * Audio Infotainment System * Power Windows/Side View Mirro

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Audi A4

2.0T Quattro Tiptronic * Sunroof * Leather * Michelin Tires * Dual Exhaust * Keyless Entry * Audio Infotainment System * Power Windows/Side View Mirro

Location

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
147,706KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WAUBFCFL0DN050039

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 147,706 KM

Vehicle Description

2.0T Quattro Tiptronic * Sunroof * Leather * Michelin Tires * Dual Exhaust * Keyless Entry * Audio Infotainment System * Power Windows/Side View Mirrors/Locks * Power Driver Seat/Lumbar Adjustment * Power Trunk * Cruise Control * Steering Controls *  Voice Recognition * Heated Mirrors * Remote Push To Start * Traction/Stability Control * Electronic Emergency Brake * Sport Mode * Automatic/Tiptronic Transmission * Digital Infotainment Display System * Heated Seats * CD/Bluetooth * AM/FM/SXM/IPOD * Valet Mode * Turn Signal Indicator Side View Mirrors * 17” Alloy Wheels * 

Price Includes Safety!


Check out cars suvs Minivans and trucks https://eagleautomall.ca/used-cars/

No Hidden Fees! Best price auto warranty. The lowest car payments

We sell used cars for bad credit car loans, we are the #1 used car dealer, skip the other car dealership and choose from over 200 used vehicle or second hand options: BMW 32d, Buick Encore, LaCrosse, Cadillac ATS, Escalade, Chevrolet Colorado, Cruze, Equinox, Malibu, Silverado 1500, Spark, Traverse, Trax, Chrysler 200, Grand Caravan, Dodge Charger, Durango, Grand Caravan, Journey, Ram 1500, Ford Edge, Escape, Explorer, F-150, Fusion, Fusion Hybrid, GMC Acadia, Sierra 1500, Honda Civic, RidgelineHyundai Elantra, Kona, Santa Fe, Sonata, Tucson, Veloster, Venue, Infiniti QX60, Jeep Cherokee, Compass, Grand CherokeeKia Forte, Rio, Seltos, Soul, Mazda CX-3, Mercedes-Benz C300, Mitsubishi RVR, Nissan Altima, Armada, Maxima, Pathfinder, Qashqai, Rogue, Sentra, Titan, Ram 1500, 1500 Classic, Ram 2500, Subaru ImprezaToyota Camry, Corolla, RAV4, Volkswagen Jetta, Passat, Tiguan

Top money for trade ins, sell your used car trade in at Eagle Auto Sales https://eagleautomall.ca/trade-in

Used car dealer like 401 Auto, clutch, Wilson, Stricklands come to Eagle Aut Mall your superstore Auto Mall location. Cambridge used cars, Kitchener used cars, Waterloo used cars, Guelph Used Cars, bad credit car loans & financing in cambridge. We accept No Credit car financing! Bad Credit car loans! Car for Bankruptcy! Car loan for consumer Proposals! New Immigrants or new to country car loan and financing, Student car loans and finasncing. lowest interest rate car and truck financing. lowest car payment. value cars and vale trucks.
Join the Eagle Family: Dive in at www.eagleautomall.ca. Or call us at (519) 650-0326.
Visit Us: 408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3 .
 
Clear & Simple Pricing:

Prices exclude HST, Licensing & $10 OMVIC fee.
Our goal is $0 down, but occasionally a down payment may be necessary.
Payment Example: On a $10,000 vehicle, at a 6.96% rate over 60 months, you'd pay just $51.80 weekly.
Note: Rates can change. Payments depend on approved credit, at time a down payment may required.
Disclaimer: Always confirm details. Mileage accurate at listing. Taxes & licenses not included in the listed price.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eagle Auto Mall

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Mall

519-650-0326

2013 Audi A4