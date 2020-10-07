Menu
2013 BMW 3 Series

214,651 KM

Details

$7,000

+ tax & licensing
$7,000

+ taxes & licensing

519-621-4333

2013 BMW 3 Series

2013 BMW 3 Series

320i XDRIVE / NO ACCIDENTS / ROOF

2013 BMW 3 Series

320i XDRIVE / NO ACCIDENTS / ROOF

Location

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$7,000

+ taxes & licensing

214,651KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6017532
  • VIN: WBA3C3C56DF980959

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 214,651 KM

Vehicle Description

*** NO ACCIDENTS *** 320I XDRIVE *** LEATHER *** AWD *** SUNROOF *** HEATED SEATS *** MEMORY SEAT *** 214,651 KM ***POWER GROUP *** VEHICLE SOLD AS-IS ***

Omvic makes all dealers post this statement on AS-IS vehicles

“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.

PLEASE READ OUR POLICY FOR AS IS VEHICLES BELOW

WE ARE OFFERING OUR LOWEST POSSIBBLE NO HAGGLE PRICE

NO TEST DRIVES ON AS IS VEHICLES

UNLESS OTHERWISE STATED THE VEHCIELS WERE NOT INSPECTED, AND WE DO NOT KNOW WHAT WOULD BE REQUIRED, OR EVEN IF THEY CAN BE SAFTIED

WE DO NOT ACCEPT DEPOSITS TO HOLD THE VEHICLE

WE STRONGLY RECOMMMEND YOU HAVE THE VEHCILES INSPECTED AT A THIRD PARTY SHOP BEFORE YOU PURCHASE.  WE CAN ARRANGE TO HAVE THE VEHICLE DROPPED OFF AT A LOCAL CAMBRIDGE SHOP AT YOUR COST

NO SAME DAY PICK UPS FOR NON DEALER BUYERS.  WE CAN GET TEMP PLATES FROM THE MINISTRY WITHIN 2 BUSINESS DAYS

REGARDLESS WETHER OR NOT THE VEHICLES IS BEING EXPORTED WE WILL NOT UNDER ANY CIRUMSTANES NOT CHARGE TAX

ALL PAYMENTS MUST BE BANK DRAFT ONLY, NO CASH, NO CREDIT CARD

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

