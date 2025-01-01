Menu
Excellent Condition    Low Kilometers    No reported accidents

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

115,986 KM

$8,600

+ tax & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

12172159

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Groh Motors Ltd.

678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6

519-653-3112

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,600

+ taxes & licensing

Used
115,986KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PC5SB1D7296962

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 296962
  Mileage 115,986 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent Condition    Low Kilometers    No reported accidents

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag

