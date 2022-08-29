Menu
2013 Chevrolet Cruze

257,101 KM

$4,000

+ tax & licensing
$4,000

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Mall

519-650-0326

**** AS IS SALE **** Cruze LT * Back Up Camera * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * ON Star * Keyless Entry * Automatic/

Location

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

$4,000

+ taxes & licensing

257,101KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9037087
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SB7D7291507

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 257,101 KM

Vehicle Description

**** AS IS SALE ****  Cruze LT * Back Up Camera * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * ON Star * Keyless Entry * Automatic/Manual Mode * AM/FM/SiriusXM/USB/Aux/Bluetooth * Traction Control * 12V DC Outlet * Power Locks * Power Windows * Black Cloth Seats * Rear Child Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors *

This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality.The vehicle may not be fit for you as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense.

We do not inspect them nor do we know what is required for safety they may require substantial repairs and its an at you own risk sale. The majority of buyers are other dealers and wholesalers, as they have the means fix and source the parts required. It may have rust all over or require major powertrain work.
 
 
* Vehicle being presented might not be finance-able; payments are available on approved credit. *All prices exclude HST, Licensing *At times, a down payment may be required for financing however we will do best to achieve a $0 down loan.*

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive

