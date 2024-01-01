Menu
Low Low kilometers on this 2013 Equinox LT AWD. This suv is in super condition inside and out and runs and drives smoothe. Loaded with great features like power locks and windows, steering wheel controls, a/c and heated seats to keep you cool in summer and warm in the winter and best of all it has factory auto start for those extra cold mornings mid winter. This Equinox will handle any conditions you want to drive in with ease and comfort. If youve never driven an Equinox, nows your chance. Hurry in before its gone. 

Vehicle is priced certified and ready for the road.  Taxes and licensing are extra. 

Registered dealer
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St n Cambridge 
519-242-6485

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

149,865 KM

Details Description Features

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
149,865KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GNFLEEK5D6404098

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 149,865 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Low kilometers on this 2013 Equinox LT AWD. This suv is in super condition inside and out and runs and drives smoothe. Loaded with great features like power locks and windows, steering wheel controls, a/c and heated seats to keep you cool in summer and warm in the winter and best of all it has factory auto start for those extra cold mornings mid winter. This Equinox will handle any conditions you want to drive in with ease and comfort. If you've never driven an Equinox, nows your chance. Hurry in before it's gone. 
Vehicle is priced certified and ready for the road.  Taxes and licensing are extra. 
Registered dealerVentoso Motor Products335 Dundas St n Cambridge 519-242-6485

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-242-6485

Ventoso Motor Products

519-242-6485

2013 Chevrolet Equinox