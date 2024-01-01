$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2013 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
2013 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
Location
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
519-242-6485
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
149,865KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2GNFLEEK5D6404098
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 149,865 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Low kilometers on this 2013 Equinox LT AWD. This suv is in super condition inside and out and runs and drives smoothe. Loaded with great features like power locks and windows, steering wheel controls, a/c and heated seats to keep you cool in summer and warm in the winter and best of all it has factory auto start for those extra cold mornings mid winter. This Equinox will handle any conditions you want to drive in with ease and comfort. If you've never driven an Equinox, nows your chance. Hurry in before it's gone.
Vehicle is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Registered dealerVentoso Motor Products335 Dundas St n Cambridge 519-242-6485
Vehicle is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Registered dealerVentoso Motor Products335 Dundas St n Cambridge 519-242-6485
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Ventoso Motor Products
2013 Mazda MAZDA3 GX 132,300 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Equinox LS 132,326 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
2011 Kia Rondo LX w/AC 203,000 KM $4,999 + tax & lic
Email Ventoso Motor Products
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-242-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Ventoso Motor Products
519-242-6485
2013 Chevrolet Equinox