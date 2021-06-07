Menu
2013 Chevrolet Equinox

136,002 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Mall

519-650-0326

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

LS 2WD

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

LS 2WD

Location

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

136,002KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7205060
  VIN: 2GNALBEK7D6275421

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 136,002 KM

Vehicle Description

* Equinox LT * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * On Star * AM/FM/USB/Aux * Keyless Entry * Manual/Automatic Mode * Eco Mode * Automatic Headlights * Manual Folding Mirrors * Power Locks * Power Windows * Climate Control * Rear Wiper * Traction Control * 17 Inch Alloy Rims *

Eagle Auto Mall

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

