2013 Chevrolet Equinox

159,759 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cambridge Auto Source

Office: 519-650-5997 / 1-866-654-5997

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Location

Cambridge Auto Source

1567 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 1E1

Office: 519-650-5997 / 1-866-654-5997

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

159,759KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7725925
  • Stock #: 380546
  • VIN: 2GNALBEK4D6380546

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 380546
  • Mileage 159,759 KM

Vehicle Description

The Blue Exterior Shines With It's Muscular Good looks And Can Pass Comfortably On The Highway As Well As Be Spunky In Town. This "NOX" Has A Nice Take-Off, Stops As PredictedAnd Has A Pleasing Height To Drive With Relaxation. The Mobile Friendly LS Trim Is Logically Outlined With Power Locks, Power Windows,Power Mirrors, Power Trunk, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, AM/FM/CD, Auxiliary Output, USB, Alloys..... Comes Certified. Price + HST + Lic. Fees. Financing Available. Good Or Bad Credit. 

Carfax Report Available.

We Also Sell New And Used Tires. Over 4000 Tires In Stock. Sold In Sets, Pairs And Singles.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Cambridge Auto Source

Cambridge Auto Source

1567 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 1E1

Office: 519-650-5997 / 1-866-654-5997

