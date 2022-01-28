$CALL+ tax & licensing
Eagle Auto Mall
519-650-0326
2013 Chevrolet Equinox
LS 2WD
Location
Eagle Auto Mall
408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3
519-650-0326
246,636KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8270037
- VIN: 2GNALBEK8D1137030
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 246,636 KM
Vehicle Description
* Equinox LS * AM/FM/CD/Aux * Keyless Entry * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * On Star * Eco Mode * Automatic/Manual Mode * 12V DC Outlet * Automatic Windows * Automatic Headlights * Climate Control * Traction Control * 17 Alloy Rims * Window Rain Visors * Rear Wiper * Rear Child Door Locks *
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
