2013 Chevrolet Orlando

210,867 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Mall

519-650-0326

LT

Location

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

210,867KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10204425
  • VIN: KL77P2ET2DK107888

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 210,867 KM

Vehicle Description

* AS IS SALE * Orlando LT * 7 Passenger * Cruise Control * Automatic/Manual Mode * On Star * AM/FM/CD/Aux * Automatic Headlights * Keyless Entry * Power Locks * Power Windows * Child Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors * Traction Control * Rear Wiper *

