2013 Chevrolet Orlando
LT
Location
408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3
210,867KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10204425
- VIN: KL77P2ET2DK107888
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 210,867 KM
Vehicle Description
* AS IS SALE * Orlando LT * 7 Passenger * Cruise Control * Automatic/Manual Mode * On Star * AM/FM/CD/Aux * Automatic Headlights * Keyless Entry * Power Locks * Power Windows * Child Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors * Traction Control * Rear Wiper *
408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3