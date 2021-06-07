Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

81,434 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

Contact Seller
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LONG BOX / V8 / NO ACCIDENTS / 81,434 KM

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LONG BOX / V8 / NO ACCIDENTS / 81,434 KM

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

81,434KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7201184
  • VIN: 1gcnkpe03dz386819

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 81,434 KM

Vehicle Description

*** NO ACCIDENTS *** AUTO *** AC *** LONG BOX *** V8 *** 2 DOOR *** ONLY 81,434 KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Bench Seat
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Match Canada

2018 Chevrolet Trax ...
 135,691 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2010 Chevrolet Camar...
 39,163 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic
2011 Acura CSX TECH ...
 144,426 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-4333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory