Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

125,000 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Anew Auto Sales

519-721-4350

Contact Seller
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Thunder

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Thunder

Location

Anew Auto Sales

206 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H3

519-721-4350

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

125,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7511016
  • VIN: 3GCPKSE7XDG377138

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 CHEVROLET SILVERADO CREW CAB 4X4 5.3 V8 THUNDER EDITION

LOADED WITH BLUETOOTH - POWER SEATS - CRUISE - TRAILOR BRAKE CONTROLLER - REMOTE START - POWER LOCKS - AC BLOWS ICE COLD - ALLOYS WHEELS - STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS - TONEEL COVER - ONLY 125000KM

SAFETY INCLUDED PLEASE CALL US TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES!!!! WE SAY YES WHEN OTHERS SAY NO !!! O.A.C.
APPLY ONLINE AT http://anewautosales.com/financing/

WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD

PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES ARE AVAILABLE

CARPROOF VERIFIED AVAILABLE AT THE DEALERSHIP

PLEASE CALL 519-721-4350 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VISIT OUR SHOWROOM

Serving the Mississauga,  Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, London, Kitchener, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Guelph, Toronto, Oakville, Cambridge Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Georgetown, Barrie, and Greater Toronto Area.

Anew Auto Sales
Located at 206 Hespeler Road, Cambridge, ON, N1R 3H3
Monday to Thursday 10 am to 6pm
Friday to Saturday 10am to 5pm Sunday. Closed

Call us Now 519-721-4350 or 905-462-7234

Price + HST + Licensing

Interested? We’re here to serve you. To call, email, or see more of our dealership’s vehicles on Kijiji, please see "Poster Contact Information" on the right side of this page 

Vehicle Features

4x4
thunder
crew cab
v8
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Anew Auto Sales

2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 107,000 KM
$48,500 + tax & lic
2014 GMC Sierra 1500...
 122,000 KM
$32,995 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Silve...
 280,400 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Anew Auto Sales

Anew Auto Sales

Anew Auto Sales

206 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H3

Call Dealer

519-721-XXXX

(click to show)

519-721-4350

Alternate Numbers
905-462-7234
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory