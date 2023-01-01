$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Eagle Auto Mall
519-650-0326
2013 Dodge Journey
2013 Dodge Journey
SE
Location
Eagle Auto Mall
408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3
519-650-0326
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
187,302KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10124079
- VIN: 3C4PDCAB5DT524516
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 187,302 KM
Vehicle Description
* Journey SE * Remote Start * Push Button Start * Dual Climate Control * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Voice Recognition * AM/FM/USB/Aux/Bluetooth * Automatic/Manual Mode * Power Heated Mirrors * Rear Child Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors * Roof Rails * Rear Wiper * Alloy Rims *
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Eagle Auto Mall
Eagle Auto Mall
408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3