Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Dodge Journey

187,302 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Mall

519-650-0326

Contact Seller
2013 Dodge Journey

2013 Dodge Journey

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Dodge Journey

SE

Location

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

  1. 10124079
  2. 10124079
  3. 10124079
  4. 10124079
  5. 10124079
  6. 10124079
  7. 10124079
  8. 10124079
  9. 10124079
  10. 10124079
  11. 10124079
  12. 10124079
  13. 10124079
  14. 10124079
  15. 10124079
  16. 10124079
  17. 10124079
  18. 10124079
  19. 10124079
  20. 10124079
  21. 10124079
  22. 10124079
  23. 10124079
  24. 10124079
  25. 10124079
  26. 10124079
  27. 10124079
  28. 10124079
  29. 10124079
  30. 10124079
  31. 10124079
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
187,302KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10124079
  • VIN: 3C4PDCAB5DT524516

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 187,302 KM

Vehicle Description

* Journey SE * Remote Start * Push Button Start * Dual Climate Control * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Voice Recognition * AM/FM/USB/Aux/Bluetooth * Automatic/Manual Mode * Power Heated Mirrors * Rear Child Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors * Roof Rails * Rear Wiper * Alloy Rims *

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eagle Auto Mall

2013 Dodge Journey SE
 187,302 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 Ford Fiesta Mic...
 128,406 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 Sk...
 166,245 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic

Email Eagle Auto Mall

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eagle Auto Mall

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

Call Dealer

519-650-XXXX

(click to show)

519-650-0326

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory